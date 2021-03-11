It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Ann Swann has passed away. She is survived by her sons Harold, David (Claudia), Peter (Deborah), daughter Jean (Guy) and grandchildren Nathan, Levi, Liam, Nigel and Nelson. There are also many family and friends near and far who mourn her.

Elizabeth Ann Swann was born and grew up in Ontario. Throughout childhood she visited Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and cousins in British Columbia. After a period as a young adult living in Vancouver, she returned to Ontario and later married Neil Swann and started a family.

In 1974, Ann moved back to BC. She chose 100 Mile House where she had friends in the Emissary Community. Ann taught at the Lone Butte School, Mile 108 Elementary and Buffalo Creek Elementary. She was involved with her profession at the local, provincial and national levels. Ann was passionate about the

arts, caring for the natural world and animals. She was both a volunteer and participant in the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts.

She was a member of Eclectica Community Choir since its inception and Parkside Centre for the Arts as well. She loved reading and enjoyed great discussions in book clubs.

Ann contributed to her 108 community in many ways over the years. She served on the Greenbelt Committee, monitored and reported on the lakes for the BC Lake Stewardship Society, and wrote for the 100 Mile Free Press and other publications about local news and people of interest.

As a friend said to me “your mom was a large presence. I remember her as a person of conviction, unafraid to state her beliefs and opinions.

A gathering to honour Ann is planned for August 2021.

I also knew her as an unabashedly caring person, heart forward to all who came into her orbit by whatever means. “

We couldn’t agree more. We miss you mom.

We wish to express gratitude for the kind care mom received from 100 Mile Home Support, 100 Mile Hospital and Fischer Place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BCSPA or an animal charity of your choice.