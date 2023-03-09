Legal Notice Woodlot Public Notification

March 09, 2023

Woodlot 1489 – Notice of Woodlot Licence Plan Extension with Amendments

Hart Ridge Timber is submitting an updated Woodlot Licence Plan (WLP) for Woodlot W1489 which is located south of Clinton, B.C. Hart Ridge Timber is providing opportunity for the public to view and provide comment on this WLP. If you are interested in viewing the WLP, please contact Kane Copley at 250-644-9404 or by email at Kanecopley.hrt@gmail.com by May 1, 2023.

