TOLKO INDUSTRIES LTD. – SUMMER/FALL BRIDGES REMOVAL

Tolko Industries Ltd is planning to remove bridges from 16 crossings located on forestry resource roads in the Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House TSAs. Work is proposed to begin summer/fall of 2023

District Bridge # General Location 1 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1160 KLUSKUS – 66U RD 2 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1131 NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD 3 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1117 NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD 4 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1150 NAZKO HWY – TRIBBLES 5 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1157/B1171 WENTWORTH – 9000 RD 6 QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1155 WENTWORTH – 6000 RD 7 QUE – EAST of FRASER RIVER B1179 MATTHEW RIVER 3100 RD – 42KM RP 8 100 MILE HOUSE B0121 NORTH LAC LA HACHE-EAGLE (MURPHY) LAKE 9 WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1073/B1074 LOWER HUNGRY VALLEY 10 WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER B0044 ROCKY LAKE – 5800 RD 11 WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER B1126 KLOAKUT LAKE – 2000RD 12 WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER B0102 PALMER – BEAVER LAKE 13 WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER BR21314/B121315 SPANISH LK – GRAIN CRK

Tolko Industries Ltd is also planning to permanently close pick-up access to loop between Blackdome Rd and Red Mountain (2800 Rd). This road closure would be consistent with the management strategies in Tolko’s Forest Stewardship Plan. Access will be maintained in its current condition on either side of the proposed loop road closure.

For pdf maps showing the bridge locations, and the proposed loop road closure for Blackdome, please see Tolko’s website at https://tolko.com/responsibility/managing-our-forest/british-columbia/cariboo-woodlands/.

If any of the sites noted above are within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact Jenna Swanson, Cariboo Woodlands, at (250) 992-0114 or email cariboowoodlandsreferrals@tolko.com, prior to May 19, 2023.