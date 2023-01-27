NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Location: Lion’s Den Conference Room in the Canlan Centre

The Board of Directors of the Cariboo Regional District gives notice that it will hold a Public Hearing to consider proposed Bylaw 5411 and 5412.

South Cariboo Area Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 5411, 2022 amends Bylaw No. 5171, 2018 by redesignating a portion of the property from Agriculture designation to Rural Residential designation.

South Cariboo Area Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 5412, 2022 amends Bylaw No. 3501, 1999 by rezoning the property from Resource/Agricultural (RA 1) zone to Rural 2 (RR 2) zone.

If passed, it will allow for a 4-lot subdivision.

The South West 1/4, District Lot 4184, Lillooet District

All persons who believe that their interest in property may be affected by the proposed Bylaw(s) shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard at the public hearing. Public hearings are to be held by a delegate of the Cariboo Regional District Board. A copy of the CRD resolution is available for public inspection. Written submissions (via the options below) must be submitted at our Williams Lake Office forty-eight hours prior to the hearing. All verbal and written submissions will become part of the public record.

How do I get more information?

Copies of the proposed Bylaws and all supporting documents are available for inspection on the CRD’s website or at the Cariboo Regional District office, Unit 3 – 170 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House, BC, V0K 2E0 between 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, from January 20, 2023 to February 6, 2023 inclusive (excepting public holidays). This information may also be inspected at the Cariboo Regional District office at 180 D North 3rd Avenue, Williams Lake, BC, between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, from January 20, 2023 to February 6, 2023 inclusive (excepting public holidays).

For info and submissions:

Mail: Suite D, 180 N Third Avenue, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2Z4

Phone: (250)392-3351 OR 1-800-665-1636

E-mail: planning@cariboord.ca

Fax: (250)392-2812

Website: www.cariboord.ca

No representations will be received by the Board of Directors after the Public Hearing has been concluded.