Notice of Proposal to issue a development variance permit

Council of the District of 100 Mile House proposes, subject to the conditions of Section 498 of the Local Government Act, to issue a Development Variance Permit (DVP) to New Wine Deliverance and Healing Fellowship and Kenneth and Latisha Smith, located at 438 Birch Ave, legally known as Lot 1, Plan 29403, except Plan KAP44592, DL 32, Lillooet District, to vary Zoning Bylaw No. 1290, 2016, section 5.0, Tables 2 & 3, to reduce the parking space requirement from 27 spaces to 16 spaces to accommodate assembly use for a church space, in substantial accordance with the application as submitted on Dec. 8, 2022.

A copy of the proposed DVP may be inspected in the Municipal Office, 1 – 385 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House, BC, during Municipal Office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) from the date of this notice until 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. All parties are encouraged to make their interests known by submitting comments in writing or by attending the Feb. 14, 2023 Regular Council Meeting.

If you require information regarding this DVP, please contact the undersigned at 250-395-2434.

Joanne Doddridge

Director of Economic Development and Planning