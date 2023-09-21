Hired Equipment Registration

The District of 100 Mile House is compiling its Hired Equipment List for the 2023/2024 Winter season, and advises that all persons or companies wishing to have equipment listed should pick up documents and conditions, available at the District of 100 Mile House Office, 385 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House, BC. Full details and application package are also available on our website www.100milehouse.com.

The specifications filled in and signed shall be returned to Todd Conway, Director of Community Services, District of 100 Mile House, #1 – 385 Birch Avenue, Box 340, 100 Mile House, BC, V0K 2E0 no later than 2:00 pm, local time, October 13th, 2023.

New listings will be compiled and will be in effect from acceptance date until March 31st, 2024. Higher consideration may be given to Contractors providing recent snow removal services to the District.

Todd Conway

Director of Community Services