Zoning bylaws pass third reading

A photo submitted of developments similar to those proposed for the Heron Ridge area. (Council documents photo)

A public meeting on multiple bylaws on July 14 was poorly attended with only the developer and one reporter in attendance.

A few clarification questions had been submitted in advance. The first set of bylaws were for a rezoning for a Heron Ridge Road area development to allow for duplexes on fee simple lots without a strata. It was clarified that it would not change the proposed density.

The developer also noted that whole it wasn’t up to him whether the units would turn into rentals or not, they were intended for seniors.

They passed third reading at the council meeting later that evening.

A bylaw to allow personal service establishments (i.e. hairdresser and tailor) to operate in residential areas received no questions but the fire department clarified that since the buildings would remain primarily residential, they wouldn’t do inspections in most cases.

The bylaw also passed third reading.

Lastly, a bylaw on shipping containers was on the agenda. The proposed change limits shipping containers, permitted on a temporary basis during active construction, to a maximum of two years. No such limit was in place. That bylaw also passed third reading at the council meeting that followed afterwards.

City Council