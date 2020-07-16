A photo submitted of developments similar to those proposed for the Heron Ridge area. (Council documents photo)

Zoning bylaws pass third reading

Public meeting was poorly attended

A public meeting on multiple bylaws on July 14 was poorly attended with only the developer and one reporter in attendance.

A few clarification questions had been submitted in advance. The first set of bylaws were for a rezoning for a Heron Ridge Road area development to allow for duplexes on fee simple lots without a strata. It was clarified that it would not change the proposed density.

The developer also noted that whole it wasn’t up to him whether the units would turn into rentals or not, they were intended for seniors.

They passed third reading at the council meeting later that evening.

A bylaw to allow personal service establishments (i.e. hairdresser and tailor) to operate in residential areas received no questions but the fire department clarified that since the buildings would remain primarily residential, they wouldn’t do inspections in most cases.

The bylaw also passed third reading.

Lastly, a bylaw on shipping containers was on the agenda. The proposed change limits shipping containers, permitted on a temporary basis during active construction, to a maximum of two years. No such limit was in place. That bylaw also passed third reading at the council meeting that followed afterwards.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Just Posted

Zoning bylaws pass third reading

Public meeting was poorly attended

A huge thank you to readers and community members

Max Winkelman is leaving the 100 Mile Free Press

Legion, District disagree on where to put Cenotaph

Remembrance Day in community hall considered not safe

Thompson Nicola Regional Library offers summer reading club

Multiple age categories available

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

New provincial barber coalition forms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has brought attention to health and safety issues facing barbers during reopening

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Brave 7-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

Most Read