Calum Dunning, 14, is selling cookies at the 108 Heritage Market to raise money for trade school. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Youth flogs cookies, biscotti at local market

Calum Dunning wants to raise money for trade school

Calum Dunning knows it’s never too early to start planning for the future.

The 108 Mile youth set up a stall at the 108 Heritage Market Saturday, selling bags of his homemade “Calum’s Cookies” and his step-mother’s biscotti.

“I want to make money, part of it for savings for things like trade school in the future and spending money I guess,” Dunning said.

In order to lure market-goers, Dunning set up a professional sign, proclaiming “Calum’s Cookies” with a handwritten testimonial underneath stating “You’ll enjoy em, trust me.”

“I think they’re delicious,” he said of his cookies. “They’ve got dark chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.”

A student at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, Dunning said he wants to pursue a career in pipe-fitting, saying he got a taste of the trades both in high school and at home.

“It seems interesting to me and I like welding and stuff,” he said, adding he made a couple of boxes in metalwork at school.

Besides the cookies and biscotti, Dunning was also selling fresh eggs, which he collects every day from the family’s 20 chickens, which are his responsibility. “I go get the eggs, give them food and water and make sure they’re happy and healthy.”

By early afternoon, Dunning earned more than $40 at the market and only had a couple of bags of homemade goods left. Besides setting himself up for trade school, Dunning said he would also like to get himself a textbook. “I like things like history and stuff like war history.”

