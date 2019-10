RCMP and ambulance are currently on scene

A witness saw a truck strike a teenage male riding a bicycle near the Pizza Man restaurant at 378 Cariboo Highway on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10. Millar Hill photo.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. a witness in 100 Mile House reported seeing a truck strike a teenage male riding a bicycle near the Pizza Man restaurant at 378 Cariboo Highway.

RCMP and ambulance are currently on scene attending to the pedestrian.

More to come.

