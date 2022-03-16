Youth report dumpster fire in 100 Mile House

100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire behind the Pet Valu in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire behind the Pet Valu in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire behind the Pet Valu in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander chats with Adrian and Damien Nelson about the dumpster fire they reported on Wendesday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Flames flare up from a dumpster fire in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire behind the Pet Valu in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Damien and Adrian Nelson, a pair of young BMX riders, spotted a fire in 100 Mile House and helped report it to 100 Mile Fire Rescue Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Damien and Adrian Nelson, a pair of young BMX riders, spotted a fire in 100 Mile House and helped report it to 100 Mile Fire Rescue Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A dumpster fire was swiftly extinguished in 100 Mile House thanks to the vigilance of two young boys.

Brothers Adrian and Damien Nelson, who are visiting from Abbotsford, were biking near 100 Mile House Elementary Wednesday afternoon when they noticed smoke coming from a dumpster behind Pet Valu. After investigating, they saw fire inside the dumpster and went inside the store to warn the employees, Adrian, 11, said.

“I felt like the whole place was going to burn,” Damien, 12, said.

Pet Valu employees promptly called 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and tackled the blaze with a fire extinguisher, temporarily stifling its growth. When Fire Chief Roger Hollander arrived on the scene a few minutes later, the flames were already beginning to rise and he warned everyone away from the potentially toxic fumes.

“Our crews observed a fully involved dumpster fire so thankfully we were able to arrive quickly and extinguish it,” Hollander said. “There were a couple of young kids who were riding their bikes who first reported the fire and they did the right thing by speaking to an adult and getting them to call 911. We really appreciate those kids doing what they did.”

While both fire engines arrived at the scene only one was needed to extinguish the fire, using a mixture of water and foam. Hollander said that thanks to the dumpster’s location away from the main building – according to fire code – there was little risk of it spreading to the rest of the structure.

As for Adrian and Damien, the two said this isn’t how they thought they’d be spending their spring break but were happy to help. The two of them watched the blaze be extinguished before biking off to explore more of 100 Mile House.

Hollander said the cause of the fire is under investigation but he cautioned the public to keep their distance when dealing with a trash fire. Dumpsters often contain many items that produce carcinogens when burned, which can cause cancer.

“Often dumpsters attract people to set fires but it can also be something as simple as a cigarette butt being thrown in. This one is undetermined at this point.”



