Young adults provide assistance to male in distress

The 58-year-old male was transported to hospital but did not survive

On May 1, at approximately 11 p.m., 100 Mile RCMP received a call from three young adult males who had come across a very intoxicated man on Birch Ave and Horse Lake Rd.

The males tried to assist the man and then called the police for assistance. The male went into medical distress and EHS was also called to attend.

The officer began CPR and when EHS arrived the 58-year-old male was transported to hospital but did not survive. Victim Services has offered support to the young men who assisted.

The file is still under investigation with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service.

