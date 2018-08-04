Would you prefer to get fire updates once they’re under investigation or after they’re confirmed?

Richard Greening

100 Mile House

“Until it’s confirmed. That way everybody knows and there’s no panicking for everybody.”

Petra Niemeyer

Deka Lake

“Put it out there. It’s public information. The people need to know what’s happening. People need to be prepared.”

Judy Bob

Canim Lake

“Wait to confirm to make sure that it’s happening. ‘Cause some people get too excited and they just pack up and go.”

Aron Zablotny

Forest Grove

“Definitely have confirmation just to avoid unnecessary stress on people and panic with what everybody went through last year.”

