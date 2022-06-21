RCMP Corp. Amadeo Vecchio (left) returns World War documents and medals to Michael Wintermute. The items belonged to his father and grandfather. (Photo Brittany Webster)

RCMP Corp. Amadeo Vecchio (left) returns World War documents and medals to Michael Wintermute. The items belonged to his father and grandfather. (Photo Brittany Webster)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Michael Wintermute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919. He was Michael’s grandfather. The medals belonged to his father.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintermute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
B.C. honey bee keepers lost 32% of colonies over winter – which is higher than normal
Next story
Friends sue each other for damages after armed drunken fight

Just Posted

Graham Pettman is in the process of turning this five-ton block of marble into a sculpture of a woman riding a horse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carver inspired by Indigenous culture

Mike Archie will be at the High Bar Aboriginal Day in Clinton on June 21 to lead the group traditional singing and prayer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mike Archie will be at the High Bar Aboriginal Day in Clinton on June 21 to lead the group traditional singing and prayer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Public invited to Indigenous Day events in Clinton and Canim Lake

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Recent ongoing developments in Agriculture

TNRD board of directors (Thompson-Nicola Regional District)
TNRD board votes in favour of increasing wages