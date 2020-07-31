100 Mile House Fire Rescue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Working smoke alarm saves lives at Cariboo Garden apartment

One man has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover

Early in the morning of Friday, July 31 100 Mile House Fire Rescue rescued a man from a commercial structure fire at Cariboo Garden apartment on Cedar Avenue.

Fire rescue arrived on the scene at 6:19 a.m. and observed heavy smoke coming from the first-floor apartment window. Inside one adult male was seen inside the smoke-filled apartment unwilling to leave the building.

100 Mile Fire Rescue crews then made entry into the apartment, rescued the sole occupant and suppressed the fire. The man was then taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to survive.

All other occupants of the building were evacuated for several hours and suffered no injuries as a result of this incident. Fire Chief Roger Hollander said that the cause of this fire is currently under investigation.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housefire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

Just Posted

Working smoke alarm saves lives at Cariboo Garden apartment

One man has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

BC Day visitors welcome, but don’t ‘go wild’

Visitors to South Cariboo holiday resorts must follow stringent protocols during BC Day weekend.

Open burning ban in effect for Cariboo Fire District

The Cariboo Fire Centre has issued a Category 2 fire ban that comes into effect Friday, July 31

Local sisters bake birthday cakes for children during COVID-19 lockdown

Sophie Rywaczuk has been working to brighten the lives of birthday boys and girls

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read