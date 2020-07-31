Working smoke alarm saves lives at Cariboo Garden apartment

One man has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover

Early in the morning of Friday, July 31 100 Mile House Fire Rescue rescued a man from a commercial structure fire at Cariboo Garden apartment on Cedar Avenue.

Fire rescue arrived on the scene at 6:19 a.m. and observed heavy smoke coming from the first-floor apartment window. Inside one adult male was seen inside the smoke-filled apartment unwilling to leave the building.

100 Mile Fire Rescue crews then made entry into the apartment, rescued the sole occupant and suppressed the fire. The man was then taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to survive.

All other occupants of the building were evacuated for several hours and suffered no injuries as a result of this incident. Fire Chief Roger Hollander said that the cause of this fire is currently under investigation.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housefire