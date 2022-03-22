Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

Workers will return to the job at noon local time Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and the union representing 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers say they have agreed to final and binding arbitration to end a work stoppage.

Workers will return to the job at noon local time Tuesday.

In a statement issued early Tuesday morning, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference spokesperson Dave Fulton said while arbitration was not the preferred method, TCRC was able to negotiate terms and conditions that were in the best interest of its members, with wages and pensions still stumbling blocks.

He noted the decision to agree to final and binding arbitration was not taken lightly.

CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement the railway company is pleased to have reached the agreement to enter into binding arbitration, enabling it “to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain.”

The statement added CP will immediately begin working with customers to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.

The two sides have been meeting with the help of federal mediators.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan tweeted his thanks to the two sides, posting “I congratulate the parties for staying at the table and coming to a resolution with the help of federal mediators.”

In a later statement, O’Regan said the outcome “is further evidence that when employers and unions work together, we get the best results for Canadians and our economy.

O’Regan had vowed to remain in Calgary until an agreement was reached.

Industry groups had been pressing Ottawa to introduce back-to-work legislation to end the work stoppage, but O’Regan indicated over the weekend that the government believed the best deal is reached at the bargaining table.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP Rail

Previous story
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Next story
100 Mile Free Press nominated for five Ma Murray awards

Just Posted

Patrick Davies has been nominated for a spot news photo award in the 2022 BC & Yukon Community Newspaper Awards.
100 Mile Free Press nominated for five Ma Murray awards

Work is scheduled to be complete on the new Clinton public works building — pictured here on March 4, 2022 — in May. (Murray Daly photo - submitted)
New Clinton public works building on target for May 2022 opening

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be “deeply meaningful” to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Casimir acclaimed as chief Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council