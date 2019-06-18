Former Vancouver Const. Jim Fisher receives an award. (Black Press files)

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

Two victims of the sex trade have alleged Vancouver police detective James Fisher sexually abused them during an investigation into their pimp.

READ MORE: Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Known only as F.A. and F.B., the two women filed claims in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, alleging Fisher “cultivated a relationship of a sexual, romantic and psychological intimacy” with them as their witness coordinator and support worker during the investigation into Reza Moazami.

Moazami was found guilty in 2014 of dozens of charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. His 11 victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

The women claim Fisher imposed unwanted sexual and romantic attention on them by kissing and groping them.

They are seeking damages for psychological injuries, including psychological trauma and substance use disorder, loss of trust and confidence in police, prosecutors and government authorities, and fear of further harm by Moazami.

The City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department and the province are also named as defendants.

Fisher was sentenced to 20 months behind bars last August after he was convicted of breach of trust and sexual exploitation for kissing a teenage girl and woman who were victims in the sex trade in connection to Moazami.

Moazami has appealed his conviction following Fisher’s trial.

READ MORE: Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

None of the allegations has been proven in court. A statement of defense has not yet been filed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed south of Ashcroft

Vehicle incident has closed highway at Venables Valley Road

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?… Continue reading

Celebrating 50 years in the 108

108 Mile Ranch toasts 50th anniversary with three-day community celebration

Diaries: The gun range

I never understood the fascination with guns. I suppose I didn’t care… Continue reading

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Most Read