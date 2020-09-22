RCMP officers prepare to enter an apartment complex in connection with the mailing of ricin to President Trump, Monday, September 21, 2020 in St-Hubert, Que.,.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec woman faces charge of threatening Trump after ricin envelope mailed

Officials in the U.S. say the letter sent to Washington, D.C., was intercepted at a mail sorting facility

U.S. prosecutors have identified the Quebec woman suspected of mailing envelopes containing the poison ricin to the White House and law enforcement officials in Texas as Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier.

Ferrier, 53, is expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo, N.Y., today to face a charge of threatening U.S. President Donald Trump.

She was arrested at the U.S. border on Sunday and, according to the FBI, was in possession of a loaded gun at the time.

Officials in the U.S. say the letter sent to Washington, D.C., was intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday before it reached the White House.

The FBI believes Ferrier is linked to six letters also containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in Texas last week.

The RCMP’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team searched an apartment tied to the suspect in a Montreal suburb on Monday.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.
Next story
B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

Just Posted

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

B.C. snap election called, only one Cariboo-Chilcotin candidate confirmed

BC Liberals confirm Lorne Doerkson is running

Williams Lake First Nation inks historic cannabis deal with B.C. government

The agreement paves the way for WLFN to sell cannabis to the government, and open stores across B.C.

Cariboo Regional District hopes to build low mobility trail at Esler Sports Complex

The regional district is applying for federal funding for trail construction and site upgrades

Low-mobility access at Mountain Spruce Community Park

Thanks to a grant from the Cariboo Regional District, the pathways around… Continue reading

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Most Read