Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

A 27-year-old woman has filed a civil suit against the B.C. government for emotional, physical and sexual abuse she alleges occurred while she was in foster care in Smithers.

In a claim filed at B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Oct. 7, the woman named the Ministry of Children and Family Development and Director of Child Welfare as defendants, claiming she was sexually assaulted repeatedly by her foster parent.

“The plaintiff was age 12 and entirely at the mercy of the foster parent,” court documents obtained by the Interior News read.

The foster parent is not named in the lawsuit.

The woman claims she reported the assaults to social workers, but that the workers did not undertake any meaningful investigation nor take any steps to protect the girl.

“The plaintiff was admitted to the Children’s Hospital for psychological assessment where the foster parent was observed touching the plaintiff inappropriately,” the claim continues. “The plaintiff was shamed and disbelieved by the defendants and the delegated social workers.”

The woman says she has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma from the alleged incidents.

The woman is being represented by Penticton lawyer Michael Patterson, who has filed similar claims against the province in the past.

READ MORE: Three more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

The suit is seeking an undisclosed sum including aggravated and punitive damages and to cover loss of past and future earnings. The claim is calling on the defendants to provide “financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational support” to the woman.

The RCMP were not able to confirm nor deny whether any criminal charges were ever laid related to the case.

Neither defendant has filed a response to the claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Police report

100 Mile RCMP responded to 71 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Future remains unclear for Historic Hat Creek Ranch

More than five months after the Friends of Historic Hat Creek Ranch… Continue reading

Future remains unclear for Historic Hat Creek Ranch

Proposed one-year extension to site management agreement creates instability

100 Mile Fire Rescue at Total Pet for suspected gas leak

Public Works is currently attending the scene along with Fire and Rescue

South Cariboo residents thank activist Greta Thunberg

‘This is just a gesture that we could do in our small town with its capacity’

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read