A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is responding to the scene of a cougar attack in the Harrison Mills area.

According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following an attack on her remote property Tuesday (May 4) morning. Local RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene.

Further news on the victim’s condition is not yet available.

More to come.

