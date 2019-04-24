Woman passes away behind the wheel north of Lac la Hache

Initial report was that an older female had driven into the side of a hill and was non-responsive.

On April 24 at 8:11 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and Central Cariboo Traffic Services attended to a reported single vehicle motor vehicle incident near Begg Road along Highway 97 just north of Lac la Hache.

The initial report was that an older female had driven into the side of a hill and was non-responsive. Several emergency crews – including BC Ambulance, 100 Mile Fire Department and Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department attended.

Through witness information at the scene, it was determined this was a medical event and there was no motor vehicle collision.

The vehicle had crossed the highway when exiting the residential area and come to rest against the hill during the medical event with no other vehicles involved. The highway itself was never closed during the investigation.

The female driver was transported to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment.

It was later learned that the female had passed away as a result of the medical event. 100 Mile House RCMP is continuing to support the BC Coroner Service with their investigation. Her family has been notified.

We offer our condolences to her family during this difficult time.