Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile House area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 131 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Drowning

On Aug. 6, 100 Mile RCMP were notified of a possible drowning on Lac la Hache. Upon arrival a 56-year-old female was being tended to by ambulance and fire crews but she was not able to be revived. The preliminary information was the female had been on a boat with a friend. They had stopped the boat for a swim then the boat was blown away by the wind. The victim was recovered by another boater and taken to shore. The deceased female was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time but was also not required to do so while swimming. This incident is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroner’s Service. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Excessive speeding

On Aug. 5, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle for being operated at 48 km/h over the posted speed limit. The male driver from the Horsefly area was determined to be in possession of a Class 7 license. He was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed. His vehicle was towed and impounded.

Collision

On Aug. 5, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 24 south of 100 Mile House. The driver of a Olds Alero turned across the travelled lane and was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu. A total of four occupants were taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The intersection was closed briefly until the vehicles could be removed. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Roll-over

On Aug. 2, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle roll-over collision on Highway 24 near Lone Butte. The driver of a 2017 Subaru Forester from Alaska lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and down into a steep ditch. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of injuries and then taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for further tests. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Dirtbike recovered

On Aug. 1, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a stolen Suzuki 250 cc motorcycle from a residence on the Canim Lake First Nation. The dirtbike was recovered the next day at a property on the 93 Mile Look Road south of 100 Mile House. The investigation into this theft is continuing and no charges have been considered at this time.

Stolen trucks

On Aug. 1, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a 2002 Black Ford F250 being stolen from the pullout on Highway 24 at the Highway 97 intersection. The vehicle had been left there during the day. Upon attendance, another pick-up truck was located which had been stolen from Kamloops earlier in the day. This vehicle was towed for examination. The initial stolen vehicle was recovered in Quesnel on Aug. 2. The investigation into these two incidents is continuing. Anyone having information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote file 2018-2863.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug 4, a lady’s purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in Centennial Park in 100 Mile House

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Previous story
Update: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile House area

Ministry of Agriculture team is measuring water demand in the Cariboo this summer

The data will help the ministry develop agricultural water-use models

Single-vehicle incident on Kitwanga Drive, 108 Mile Ranch, sends one to hospital

No life-threatening injuries after vehicle went into the ditch

BC Wildfire Service discovers 11 new fires in Cariboo on Aug. 6

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

100 Mile House resident hopes to bring donations to Telegraph Creek

Donations can be dropped off at the Free Press office

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

Cross-examination focuses on Manafort protege’s own crimes

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial continues in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya’s high-altitude training region of Eldoret.

B.C. man’s Tweet about painting over racist graffiti goes viral

Once a member of hate groups himself, Nick Cooper’s simple message had 350,000 likes in four days

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Most Read