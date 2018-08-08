Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 131 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Drowning

On Aug. 6, 100 Mile RCMP were notified of a possible drowning on Lac la Hache. Upon arrival a 56-year-old female was being tended to by ambulance and fire crews but she was not able to be revived. The preliminary information was the female had been on a boat with a friend. They had stopped the boat for a swim then the boat was blown away by the wind. The victim was recovered by another boater and taken to shore. The deceased female was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time but was also not required to do so while swimming. This incident is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroner’s Service. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Excessive speeding

On Aug. 5, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle for being operated at 48 km/h over the posted speed limit. The male driver from the Horsefly area was determined to be in possession of a Class 7 license. He was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed. His vehicle was towed and impounded.

Collision

On Aug. 5, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 24 south of 100 Mile House. The driver of a Olds Alero turned across the travelled lane and was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu. A total of four occupants were taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The intersection was closed briefly until the vehicles could be removed. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Roll-over

On Aug. 2, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle roll-over collision on Highway 24 near Lone Butte. The driver of a 2017 Subaru Forester from Alaska lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and down into a steep ditch. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of injuries and then taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for further tests. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Dirtbike recovered

On Aug. 1, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a stolen Suzuki 250 cc motorcycle from a residence on the Canim Lake First Nation. The dirtbike was recovered the next day at a property on the 93 Mile Look Road south of 100 Mile House. The investigation into this theft is continuing and no charges have been considered at this time.

Stolen trucks

On Aug. 1, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a 2002 Black Ford F250 being stolen from the pullout on Highway 24 at the Highway 97 intersection. The vehicle had been left there during the day. Upon attendance, another pick-up truck was located which had been stolen from Kamloops earlier in the day. This vehicle was towed for examination. The initial stolen vehicle was recovered in Quesnel on Aug. 2. The investigation into these two incidents is continuing. Anyone having information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote file 2018-2863.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug 4, a lady’s purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in Centennial Park in 100 Mile House

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.