RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman charged with 2nd-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kamloops man arrested for allegedly setting fire, fighting RCMP
Next story
Update: Evacuation order issued for Moose Valley due to potential windshift

Just Posted

Examples of the fake money seized by 100 Mile House RCMP. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile House RCMP seize counterfeit Canadian currency

The Bella Coola River was high at the end of June due to a quick melt caused by a heat wave. (Angie Mindus photo)
Search continues on Bella Coola River for two still missing after fishing boat capsizes

The Kona mountain bike stolen from the back of a truck in 100 Mile House Aug. 5. (100 Mile RCMP).
Mountain bike stolen from truck parked in 100 Mile House

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior