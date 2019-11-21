(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media) (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

A 911 call from a woman who was running for a train has prompted police in southern Ontario to remind people that the number is meant for emergencies only.

In audio posted on Twitter by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, the caller says she’s in a taxi on her way to catch a train at Toronto’s Union Station.

When the 911 operator asks the caller wants she wants police to do, the woman asks if they offer “emergency ride services.”

The call, which took place in October, ends when the operator tells the woman that no such service exists.

ALSO READ: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Const. Akhil Mooken says Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls from the start of January to the end of October this year.

He says they included hangups, kids playing on the phone or other non-emergencies.

The Canadian Press

