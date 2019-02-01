The Atlantic Lottery Corp. had to arrange a space big enough for about 350 people who are expected to attend a ceremony in St. John’s on Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

The joy over a big lotto win was short-lived for a Newfoundland woman now accused of using a stolen credit card to buy the lucky $50,000 ticket.

Police in St. John’s say they began investigating after a man told the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Jan. 22 that his wallet had been stolen and his credit cards were being used at shops in Paradise, N.L.

One of the purchases was a lottery ticket that ended up winning ”a large amount of money,” police said.

Const. James Cadigan said it didn’t take long for officers to identify the location where the cards were used and, with the help of closed circuit TV, who was allegedly using them.

“What makes it unusual is that someone purchased a lottery ticket that actually was a winner,” he said Friday.

Cadigan said police became aware that the winner may have been heading to the Atlantic Lottery Corp. offices to collect her winnings.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland woman wins whopping $39.5-million lottery

As a result, a 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged Thursday with two counts of possessing a stolen credit card and five counts of fraud.

He added that she did not receive the winnings.

“We’re just happy to reach a conclusion on an investigation where we feel we have grounds to lay charges based on our information,” he said.

Natalie Belliveau, spokeswoman for Atlantic Lottery, said she could not comment on the case because it was before the courts. But she confirmed that the woman would not be allowed to keep the prize money, as per company policy.

“We do advise that Atlantic Lottery only pays prizes for lawfully acquired tickets,” she said in an email.

“The prize amount was $50,000 and, ultimately, if not paid, this amount will go to Atlantic Lottery’s unclaimed prize account and will be used for future prizes. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The suspect’s luck continued to run out when the 46-year-old driver of the car she took to the lottery corporation’s offices was ticketed for driving while suspended and without insurance, causing her vehicle to be impounded.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More help for women, children fleeing domestic violence in Prince George
Next story
Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

Just Posted

Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

SCSAR to use funds for improved communication

Fishing Highway 24 Association getting ready to host another ice fishing derby

Hit up Sheridan Lake on Feb. 2 for some hot drinks and coffee

100 Mile House raises over $540 for Reach a Reader

Members of the CCPL and 100 Mile Free Press collected donations outside of Tim Hortons

CRD looking to collect 3.2 per cent more taxes in 2019

The District is also asking for input on budget with survey

Food preferences

A family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

Most Read