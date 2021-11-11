Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bank employee

A woman is in custody for allegedly threatening a teller at the Royal Bank Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a woman and a man went into the bank on Birch Avenue at 11:44 a.m. and got into an argument with a bank employee over their account access. The female allegedly threatened the teller, indicating they would come back with a gun and shoot the employee. The man then caused a disturbance and attempted to smash the barrier between him and the teller. Both exited the bank and fled in a motor vehicle.

Officers quickly located the vehicle and arrested the female driver – who is well known to police. The male involved, who is also known to police, is being sought by local officers for causing mischief. There were several employees and customers in the bank and outside the bank at the time of the incident.

There is high-quality video and photographs of the incident and the bank staff are cooperating with the investigation.

100 Mile House RCMP believe this was an isolated incident and no further risk to the public at this time. The parties cannot be identified as there have not been charges sworn against them by Crown Counsel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

