Kamloops Mounties speak with Lorelei Dick after she chained herself to a fence at a Trans Mountain pipeline expansion construction site at Kamloops Airport on Sept. 3. Photograph By MIRANDA DICK/FACEBOOK

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

  • Sep. 3, 2020 1:50 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A woman is in custody in Kamloops after chaining herself to a fence at the Trans Mountain construction site at the entrance to Kamloops Airport.

Lorelei Dick and other opponents of the pipeline expansion project arrived at the site at dawn and Dick chained herself to the fence.

Kamloops Mounties were called and officers provided Dick with the court injunction Trans Mountain has obtained, barring such protests at Trans Mountain work sites. Dick was then removed from the fence and taken into custody.

According to RCMP, Dick was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order issued by Justice Affleck.

She is now set to appear in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m.

The protest was filmed live on Facebook by Miranda Dick of the Secwépemc Woman’s Sacred Fire Council.

READ MORE: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment
Next story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Just Posted

Learning curve ahead as school gets set to resume

School at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary is going to be a whole lot different this year.

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season

Team will stay off the ice this season due to safety concerns

Door opens to tiny homes on Canim Lake reserve

Canim Lake Band is bolstering its housing supply with tiny homes. The… Continue reading

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Most Read