Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

A woman has been charged after a series of luggage thefts at Vancouver International Airport.

Miriam Tremblay, 26, of Vancouver, was arrested Aug. 2 and faces seven counts of theft under $5,000, RCMP said Wednesday.

Suitcases and other belongings had been stolen baggage carousels at the domestic terminal between July 12 and Aug. 2.

Tremblay was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Richmond.

Earlier this year, a 60-year-old foreign national named Miriam Fajardo was charged with nine offences, including six counts of theft, stemming from incidents at YVR between March 2 and April 19.

RCMP said at the time they believe Fajardo is part of a larger organized theft group, but do not believe the same about Tremblay.

