After three days of searching, a wolf has been killed in Port Edward on June 1, 2020, after a senior citizen was brutally attacked in an unprovoked assault. In this photo a gray wolf travels on an old forest road in Washington state. (Black Press file photo: Supplied by Conservation Northwest)

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

After almost three days of searching for a wolf that brutally attacked a Port Edward senior citizen, in an unprovoked assault, a wolf has been killed.

Port Edward District Council issued a community update on June 1, on its social media site, regarding the presence of the Conservation Officer Service.

“A wolf has now been killed after reports came in of it being in the townsite this afternoon,” the statement said.

It has not yet been determined if it is the wolf from the attack.

“The COS will send samples to a lab and try to confirm whether this is the wolf involved in the recent attack,” Port Edward District Council said.

Eight conservation officers officers were in Prince Rupert and Port Edward on June 1st, with a crew continuing to be in Port Edward throughout the night on June 1, said the post.

The Northern View has reached out to Conservation Officer Service for comment.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

READ MORE:Search continues for wolf, senior citizen being transferred to Vancouver

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary
Next story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Just Posted

CRD gives final approval for three new wheelchair-accessible trails

The CRD secured $100,000 through a rural dividend grant and matched an additional $30,000

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

Are you sending your children back to school?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Parkside Art Gallery reopens to the public on June 2

Claudia Rings raises $2,500 from mask sales for Parkside Art Gallery

Boat stolen, funds extorted from elderly neighbour

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Most Read