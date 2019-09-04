Win a TV for shopping at South Cariboo businesses

Whether you’re looking for a local author’s book, a new haircut or fresh produce, you can find it locally.

The Village of 100 Mile House is made up of locally owned and operated businesses with the exception of a few franchised stores.

The 100 Mile House Free Press created an online survey asking community members where they were most likely to shop. The results suggested 48 per cent shop locally, 29 per cent shop outside of the South Cariboo, 19 per cent shop online and two per cent shop at franchised stores.

When South Cariboo residents shop local, it offers a chance to support and promote locally owned and operated businesses that some consider to be the backbone of rural communities. Every community is different from the other and a big part of that is due to the businesses that play a key role in the character and uniqueness of a town.

There are many benefits to shopping local.

1. Economy

If people shop local, the local economy is being boosted because the money that is spent is staying in the community.

Often, other businesses will purchase products or services from other local businesses.

2. Greater Community Support

In communities, it’s common for local businesses to donate to charities and organizations. For example, local businesses may donate to a soccer organization, hockey team or sponsor community events.

3.Environmental

According to The Local Good, local businesses help reduce environmental impact. If businesses can be found in a centralized area of town, such as the town/village centre, it is much easier to walk which reduces how much residents are driving.

4. Jobs

Small businesses create jobs. Residents in rural communities who can’t drive or afford a car, still need work. These businesses offer jobs for those people.

5. Investment

Businesses are made up of community members – those who live and raise families in the community. Business owners are less likely to leave and are invested in the future of a community.

The contest

In efforts to promote local shopping, the Free Press and Andre’s Electronics have partnered together for a one-of-its-kind contest. For the month of September, South Cariboo residents have the chance to win an LG 65” LED Smart TV.

“The whole idea behind this contest is to bring awareness to the wonderful stores we have in 100 Mile House,” said Martina Dopf, publisher of the Free Press. “We have such a great selection of locally owned retail stores. Those stores are the backbone of our community. They support the community as much as they can and we want to show our love for them.”

Contest guidelines: Take a selfie at one of the participating businesses, upload it to the contest site HERE along with a comment about the store – why they love shopping there. Think of Instagram or Snapchat – show us your best selfie inside or outside of the participating businesses, perhaps even with one of your favourite retail employees.

Selfies can be taken at one or more of the participating businesses – Andre’s Electronics, 100 Mile House Free Press, Kondolas, Didi’s Boutique, Century Home Hardware, Hops and Vines, Timber Mart, The Outlaw, Village Hair, Rise and Grind, 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply Ltd, Work and Play, Highland Tack and Feed, Sunrise Ford, Exquisite Florals and Gifts, Pharmasave, Home Inspirations and Four Cedars.

The contest runs from September 5 to 28 with the draw date being Sept. 30., participants must be 18 years or older to enter. No purchases necessary and participants can enter multiple times.