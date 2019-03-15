Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the media after appearing in front of the Justice committee in Ottawa, Ontario on Feb. 27, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Wilson-Raybould says she’s sticking with Liberals for 2019 vote

Former justice minister says she wants to help change politics, after SNC-Lavalin scandal

Jody Wilson-Raybould is telling her Vancouver constituents she intends to run for re-election this fall as a Liberal.

The former justice minister and attorney general quit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet last month and has testified that he and his staff inappropriately pressured her to help engineering firm SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial on corruption charges.

Wilson-Raybould says she got 'veiled' threats on SNC-Lavalin

In an open letter posted to her website on Friday, she says important questions haven’t been answered about the affair and Canadian politics still has a “culture of conflict, empty partisanship and cynical games.”

The letter also says she has support from people across the country who want to change that, which is why she is staying in politics and in the Liberal party.

Trudeau has said he needs more time to think about whether he will move to expel Wilson-Raybould from caucus, or bar her from running for the party.

Wilson-Raybould was first elected in Vancouver-Granville in 2015 and has already been nominated to carry the Liberal banner in October’s election.

The Canadian Press

