Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department has been deployed to assist the BC Wildfire Service at the Young Lake wildfire. (Photo submitted)

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department was deployed Thursday, July 22, to assist at the Young Lake wildfire 35 kilometres southwest of 70 Mile House.

“I am extremely proud of our five members and I find it inspiring that they are all taking holidays or time off of their regular jobs to help our region,” said fire chief Erick Peterson. “I know our members will be working hard so our department will be sending more resources in a week to relieve them.”

The Young Lake wildfire is estimated at 2,631 hectares as of July 22, and is classified out of control.

In its recent update the Cariboo Fire Centre said there has been new growth on the fire, but due to smoke in the area, a new track of the fire cannot be completed.

The north end of the fire saw aggressive fire behavior and growth Wednesday and crews were on site setting up structure protection apparatuses.

Peterson said this is the first deployment of members from the local fire department to assist at a wildfire this season.

READ MORE: Update: Young Lake experiences ‘aggressive’ fire behaviour due to winds



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional DistrictWilliams Lake