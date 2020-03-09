The Williams Lake Seniors Village. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE: Williams Lake Seniors Village respiratory infection outbreak over

The facility was on Interior Health’s active facility outbreaks Monday morning

Update: 1:25 p.m.

The Williams Lake Seniors Village has been removed from Interior Health’s “Active Facility Otbreaks” list.

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list, notes the website.

Facilities in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Trail are still listed as having an outbreak.

Original story:

The Williams Lake Seniors Village is currently dealing with a respiratory infection outbreak.

According to Interior Health, the Williams Lake facility is one of five in the health region dealing with an outbreak.

The outbreak was declared Feb 27 and pertains to the entire facility.

Interior Health notes that if you are intending to visit a facility with an outbreak, “please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over to help keep you and your loved one healthy.​”

The outbreaks listed on Interior Health’s website is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility. Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: Gastrointestinal Illness (GI), Respiratory Infection (RI), and Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI). When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

Read More: ‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

The list includes all hospitals or long term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

While Canada and the world are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, there has only been one confirmed case in Interior Health. The person recovered at home in isolation and there was no risk of exposure to others. She was not in a facility. Interior Health did not say what community she is from.

Worldwide, there are now more than 100,000 cases, with the largest group still in China. Outbreaks have occurred outside the virus’s epicentre, including in South Korea, Iran and in Italy, which is currently under lockdown in its northern region.

In Canada over the weekend, the case count climbed past 60.

In B.C., there are now 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result.

B.C.’s first fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus was a patient at a North Vancouver care home, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said Monday morning during an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
BC HealthWilliams Lake

