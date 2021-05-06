Williams Lake RCMP seek woman wanted for theft, weapon possession

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public for assistance locating Marion Louise Billy. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are searching for a woman wanted for theft, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and driving while prohibited.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District NCO, in a news release issued Thursday, May 6, said police are seeking the public’s assistance locating Marion Louise Billy, 39.

Billy is described as an Indigenous female, five feet and one inch tall, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“If located, contact the RCMP or the police of the jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Marion Louise Billy,” the news release noted.

Anyone with information about Billy or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



news@wltribune.com

RCMPWilliams Lake