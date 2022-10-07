Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Polischuck. (RCMP handout)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Polischuck. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP seek help in finding missing Indigenous woman

Have you seen Brenda Polischuk?

Williams RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 49-year-old, Brenda Polischuck, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022 after her caretakers had not seen or heard from her since September 23, 2022.

Brenda Polischuk, 49, is described as an Indigenous female, five foot five inches tall and about 201 pounds with black hair.

Investigators believe that Polischuk may be in the Vancouver area.

“Police and caretakers are concerned for Brenda’s well being,” noted the RCMP in a news release issued Oct. 7. “Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brenda Polischuk to contact their local police should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
RCMP, firefighters respond to fire at camp across the train tracks in Williams Lake
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide arrested

Just Posted

A Mountain View Along the Thompson River by Sheryl Fremlin.
Watercolour artist looks back on decade of art

A poster for the job fair showing some of the employers planning to be in attendance. (WorkBC Centre)
South Cariboo job fair set for Oct. 19 in 100 Mile House

Clinton councillor candidate Pauline Piller. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New residential development along with retail key to growing community

Sandi Burrage Clinton councillor candidate Sandi Burrage. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Create housing opportunities and continue work on bringing fibre optic cables to the community