Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing youth

Angel Emile has not been seen since Monday, July 7

Angel Emile, 17, has not been seen since Monday, July 6. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating 17 year old Angel Emile, who has not been seen since Monday, July 6.

RCMP received a report Angel was missing on Tuesday, July 7, and described her as Indigenous, four-foot-nine, 90 pounds, brown eyes, long, straight, black hair and last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and high top runners.

“Angel lives a high risk lifestyle and police are concerned for her well-being,” said RCMP North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

If you have any information about Angel, or know where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



