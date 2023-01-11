Do you know where Ashley Pruden may be? The RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s help in locating Pruden who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman

Ashley Pruden was reported missing Jan. 10

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Ashley Dawn Pruden, 32, was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

“All efforts made to locate Ashley have been unsuccessful and police hope the public can help to further the investigation,” noted Williams Lake RCMP in a news release.

Pruden is described as an Indigenous female, five foot six inches tall and 146 pounds. She has an athletic build, brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information about Ashley Pruden, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

