Williams Lake RCMP officers Cpl. Eric Chrona, (from left), Const. Martin Richard, Const. Cory Quewezance and Const. Adam Hildebrandt deliver ‘Soap for Hope’ kits to Three Corners Health Services Society executive director Lori Sellars for distribution to Secwepemc communities Thursday. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP deliver ‘Soap for Hope’ kits to Three Corners Health Services Society

Kits will be shared with region’s Secwepemc communities

Williams Lake RCMP officers delivered boxes of hygiene kits to Three Corners Health Services Society Thursday afternoon.

The kits were provided by Soap for Hope based in Victoria and will go the Secwepemc communities served by the society, said Three Corners executive director Lori Sellars.

Since COVID-19 pandemic precautions went into effect Three Corners has closed its office to the public, but staff are working with communities in a variety of ways.

“We have our lab technician, nurse practitioner and community nurses going out so community members do not have to travel into Williams Lake,” Sellars said.

“We also have mental health care clinicians and counsellors supporting our communities via telephone and electronic communications.”

At this time only urgent medical transportation support is being provided.

“We put together melamen (traditional medicine) packages for our elders and clients as well.”

Sellars and the nursing manager Stacey Isaac made a COVID-19 information video when they announced they were going into essential services mode that was uploaded onto the society’s Facebook page where new information is posted regularly for community members.

“Two other mental health resiliency videos were put on our Facebook page,” Sellars added.

Three Corners primary care team has been reaching out to support the five Northern Secwpemc communities — Tsq’ēsceń (Canim Lake), Stswēceḿc/Xgāt’tem (Canoe-Dog Creek), Xatśūll Cmetem’ (Soda-Deep Creek) and T’ēxelc (Williams Lake a.k.a. Sugar Cane) and Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake) during the pandemic.

“Yucwemen tsut-ce ell ucweminte re7 kwseltken,” Sellars added. “That means ‘look after yourself and look after relations’.”

Soap for Hope works with hotels to gather gently used items to create the kits which contain a bar of soap, an individual sized bottle of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion.

The effort not only helps people but reduces the amount of products going to landfills.


