Williams Lake RCMP arrest 4 people at possible chop shop

RCMP executed a search warrant at a 150 Mile House property

Four people have been arrested and could face charges of possession of stolen property, said the Williams Lake RCMP.

On Monday July 31, 2023, Williams Lake RCMP received a report regarding possible stolen property at a residence on Paradise Drive in 150 Mile House, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

“Police began an investigation and a search warrant was obtained for the property,” Saunderon noted in a news release. “During the search police found evidence to suggest the property may be used as a chop shop.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
