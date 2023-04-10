Williams Lake Fire Department contained a fire at Boston Pizza over Easter weekend

Boston Pizza Restaurant and the Coast Fraser Inn were impacted by smoke after a fire on the weekend, and are open for business.

A sign on the door warns patrons entering the businesses of the smell of smoke, but management said the damage was contained to an exterior door on the lower portion of the building.

At approximately 4 a.m. on April 8, 23 firefighters and two apparatus from the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) responded to reports of a fire at the building.

“Upon arrival it was confirmed there was fire impingement on the exterior of the lower floor bar area, with smoke inside the building,” stated Evan Dean, fire chief for WLFD.

He said the RCMP evacuated the hotel as a precaution and fire crews were able to quickly action the fire.

“Thanks to the quick response, the fire was contained and the damage was limited to the area of origin,” said Dean.

The fire crews then used ventilation fans to clear the remaining smoke.

No reported injuries resulted from the incident and the cause of the fire, which appears to have started outside the building, is still unknown.

