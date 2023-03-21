Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail

Concerns have been raised by the public to Coun. Scott Nelson regarding fires at the camp

Coun. Scott Nelson told the Williams Lake Tribune he has received many complaints about a homeless camp set up along a walking trail in the riparian area of Williams Creek. (Councillor Scott Nelson photo)

Williams Lake city council have given city staff the go ahead to work with relevant agencies to remove a small homeless camp located in the riparian zone along the Scout Island trail network.

Council voted the move was necessary after Coun. Scott Nelson brought forward the late item to the regular Tuesday evening council, March 21.

Nelson said had been to Scout Island on the lake earlier in the day to see the swans and had noticed the camp was strewn with garage and spoke briefly with a person believed to be living there.

“It’s a disaster,” Nelson said describing the camp, located along Williams Creek.

Nelson said he later received a complaint from the public that there was a campfire at the site, which he then went back to confirm and document, and then reported the matter to the city’s CAO, who then sent the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Coun. Angie Delainey questioned whether the city was within its rights to remove the encampment, wanting to ensure the city wasn’t “breaking the law.”

CAO Gary Muraca responded, explaining the fact that the individuals were lighting fires “is the game changer.”

“This individual has been warned many times about fires. He has been told, ‘if you are going to have a fire, you are going to have to leave and we are going to come down with fire trucks.’”

Delainey also raised privacy concerns with Coun. Nelson videoing the encampment on behalf of the city of Williams Lake without the consent of those in the camp, adding she felt the situation needed to be dealt with respectfully and humanly.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons spoke that council needed to take action due to the danger posed by fires in the city.

Coun. Michael Moses aired concerns with Coun. Nelson investigating the matter, rather than bylaw officers.

Nelson was quick to fire back, noting trees were cut down in the riparian zone, garage was thrown on the trails and in the creek and “they’re probably eating the swans as far as we know for Heaven’s sake. I don’t know what is going on down there but the public is not happy, and if the public is not happy and they are concerned about their safety down there, we need to take action.”

Nelson added he is against tent camps in Williams Lake.

“The province needs to house these individuals and it’s that simple.”

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor agreed it was concerning to see the garbage and smoke at the encampment, adding all of council was in favour of directing staff to remove the camp.

“Everybody on council is in favour of addressing the danger zone, which is the fire.”

It is expected the camp could be removed as soon as Wednesday morning, March 22.

