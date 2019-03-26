Williams Lake-based charter bus company applies to operate two routes in interior

Adventure Charters has announced that they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to start operating two routes in BC that would connect the interior corridor. The application was published on Feb. 27, 2019, with a final decision expected within 60 days from that date.

Adventure Charters has applied to serve the following routes: Prince George – Surrey, twice per week with an option to transfer in Williams Lake for Kamloops. The other route will be Williams Lake – Kamloops, twice per week.

Full details of our application can be found here.

“We want to provide safe travel within the Interior of BC with service timing set up to allow our guests to link into other transportation options already in place and operating. Our goal is to have a schedule that allows for easy connections in Prince George to BC Bus North and the Sky Train in Surrey for the South, and from Kamloops into the Okanagan, allowing passengers to easily travel beyond our ICB routes to provide a service that is as seamless as possible for our guests,” said Janna Gertzen, co-owner of Adventure Charters.

Service to the Lower Mainland would be through the Canyon Corridor and would allow service to smaller communities like 70 Mile, Lytton, and Boston Bar as well as reconnecting the entire corridor to the bigger service centres.

“Adventure Charters is ready to roll. We have quality equipment in our yard and drivers ready to go and we’re ready to hire more as needed,” said Randy Gertzen, operating manager.

Adventure Charters & Rentals is a Williams Lake owned and operated Bus and Charter solutions provider with a history of safety, reliability, and economically sensible solutions.