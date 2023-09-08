Image: RCMP logo

Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured

Kyle Travis Sellars, 31, faces mutiple charges

A Williams Lake area man has been charged and remains in custody after police were called to an armed robbery at a home on Aug. 22, 2023.

Kyle Travis Sellars, 31, faces charges of robbery with a firearm, confinement, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

A remaining suspect has not yet been identified, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, noted in a news release.

Saunders said the RCMP received a report of the robbery at 11:35 on Tuesday, Aug. 22 that a person was being held against their will.

She said the victim, an adult male, reported that he had been forcibly confined and robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Pigeon Road.

Saunderson noted the victim was able to escape the home and fled to a neighbouring residence where police were called. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Saunderson said one suspect fled the area and police set up containment and called for the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a woman at the residence was arrested without incident and later released.

The investigation is ongoing, she added.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or on this investigation, they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

