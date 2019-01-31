Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas under freezing rain warning

Watch for black ice and slippery sections on highways, drive accordingly: Drive BC

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

It has been raining through the night with more freezing rain expected Thursday as the slow-moving frontal system spreads precipitation and warmer air aloft above cold air near the surface.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” states the warning.

Highway alerts in effect include Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit, Highway 97 – Pine Pass, Yellowhead – Teté Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border.

Communities such as Prince George and Quesnel are expected to get snow, while freezing rain is in the forecast for the south Cariboo communities.

Read More: B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

Drive BC is reporting freezing rain and sections of compact snow stretching from Clinton through 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, black ice from south of 150 Mile to Wildwood and compact snow/snowing between Alexandria and Prince George.

After this storm passes, temperatures are expected to plummet Saturday night, with a forecasted temperature of -33C by Monday night.

