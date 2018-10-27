Will you wear a costume for Halloween and if so what?

Kody Worden, Grade 11

108 Mile Ranch

“Possibly. If so, something easy and throw-it-all-together sort of last minute kind of thing.”

Devon Higginbottom, Grade 11

11 Mile House

“Clown mask.”

Danielle Brassington and Mikayla Glen, Grade 10

Deka Lake and 108 Mile Ranch

“Yes. The Purge masks. We’re probably going to hang out together and go out on Halloween. People call us the twins.”

Tristan Warner, Grade 11

70 Mile House

“Yes. Dad’s leather biker jacket. I’m going to be a greaser from the ‘50s.”

