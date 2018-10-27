Will you wear a costume for Halloween and if so what?

Kody Worden, Grade 11

108 Mile Ranch

“Possibly. If so, something easy and throw-it-all-together sort of last minute kind of thing.”

Devon Higginbottom, Grade 11

11 Mile House

“Clown mask.”

Danielle Brassington and Mikayla Glen, Grade 10

Deka Lake and 108 Mile Ranch

“Yes. The Purge masks. We’re probably going to hang out together and go out on Halloween. People call us the twins.”

Tristan Warner, Grade 11

70 Mile House

“Yes. Dad’s leather biker jacket. I’m going to be a greaser from the ‘50s.”

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Just Posted

Will you wear a costume for Halloween and if so what?

Kody Worden, Grade 11 108 Mile Ranch “Possibly. If so, something easy… Continue reading

A parade and late-night shopping spree in 100 Mile House

Moonlight madness and the Santa Claus Parade set to return on Nov. 23

Not voting is not OK

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

A slow motion, full-body workout for South Cariboo seniors

‘I don’t know what I would do without Tai Chi in my life’

Here’s what’s happening on Halloween in the South Cariboo

Get your haunt on

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

Most Read