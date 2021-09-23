Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Wildsight hosts webinar highlighting logging’s impact on climate change risk

Gov’s Strategic Climate Risk Assessment lacks impact of logging industry: expert

On September 29, 2021 the conservation group Wildsight is hosting a free webinar with Dr. Peter Wood, following the release of the provincial government’s Strategic Climate Risk Assessment. Wildsight says the assessment lacks any mention of the impact of the logging industry on the projected climate change risks listed in the document.

The Strategic Climate Risk Assessment is a 427-page document that identifies 15 climate risks to communities around the province.

Environmental group Sierra Club BC hired Dr. Wood to analyze existing research in order to determine the logging industry’s impact on climate change and the risks it poses to B.C. communities.

“What we saw when we looked at some of the science that’s available is that more intensively managed landscapes — so the industrial forest landscapes of heavy clearcutting / replanting — tend to be more fire prone,” Wood said.

The “Save Forests; safe communities” webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. MST will be a presentation of Wood’s findings, and Wildsight encourages anyone interested in forestry practices and the health of the province’s communities to join.

Wood has drawn his discoveries from around 120 scientific sources and has produced a report entitled: Intact Forests, Safe Communities.

According to Wildsight, he found that of the 15 climate risks highlighted in the Strategic Climate Risk Assessment, nine will be impacted by forest management practises.

“What he found was that we can reduce the risk of climate-related disasters in BC by reforming our current forestry practices,” read a Wildsight press release.

“Repercussions from logging go beyond summer wildfires too. Older forests act as moderating influences on the landscape, absorbing and releasing water more slowly, thereby reducing the risks of flooding and landslides.”

Wildsight adds logging can pose threats to community water supplies as well, due to companies turning more to forests that feed into these supplies as easily-accessible timber supplies dwindle.

In his report, Wood references Peachland, B.C., which recently had to spend $24 million on a water filtration plant after clearcutting practises damaged the natural filtration system that kept their water clean.

Wood’s research surmises that in order to protect B.C.’s remaining intact forests and in doing so mitigate increased climate risk, a “fundamental paradigm shift” is needed that places values like biodiversity and combating climate change ahead of profits.

You can register for the webinar here: https://bit.ly/3u4CW6V


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1
Next story
Outdoor Rink seeks storage space for Zamboni

Just Posted

Mackenley Parker, front, and her sister Madilynn enjoy skating in the snow Thursday, Feb. 4 2020 at the 100 Mile Outdoor Rink. The rink was a popular destination last winter for families and skaters of all experience levels. (Kelly SInoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Outdoor Rink seeks storage space for Zamboni

Overall, students who took part in Student Vote Canada "elected" NDP Bill Sundhu over Conservative Frank Caputo. (Student Vote Canada)
Students in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo ‘elect’ NDP Bill Sundhu

People held signs outside the courthouse Wednesday, Sept. 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake woman sentenced to two years in prison for death of two teens in crash

After several years of remediation work on Hazeltine Creek to repair the damage from the breach at Mount Polley Mine, sockey salmon are showing up in the creek. (Gabriel Holmes photo)
Sockeye salmon spawning in Hazeltine Creek near Mount Polley Mine