Mareike Moore is the new WildSafeBC Cariboo co-ordinator. (Photo submitted)

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

WildSafe BC has hired Mareike Moore of Williams Lake as its Cariboo co-ordinator.

“Last week I spent doing training through Zoom,” Moore told Black Press Media Monday.

“We learned about WildSafeBC programs but also heard from some biologists about grizzly bears and other wildlife in our area.”

From May to the end of November, she will be involved in a number of WildSafeBC modified program initiatives including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, and webinar delivery of the highly requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school–aged children as well as the Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

This week she is focusing on make connections with people in different communities across the region, which include Quesnel, 100 Mile House, Wells, Barkerville and Williams Lake.

She is also busy sharing information on the WildSafeBC Cariboo Facebook page.

Moore reminded the public that any wildlife conflicts should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277 and said she will be connecting with the COS this week over the phone to find out how she can support their efforts.

“Our main message is keeping wildlife wild and communities safe,” Moore said. “It’s important that people manage their attractants so as not to attract wildlife.”

Her position, which is part-time, is funded by the Cariboo Regional District, the B.C. Conservation Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

After November the program goes into hibernation, Moore said, noting she will also continue to work part-time for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

Residents can also report sightings of bear, cougar, coyote or wolf in an urban area.

These reports are uploaded daily to WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp.

This program allows the public to see what wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

For further information on wildlife, WildSafeBC programs and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com or contact Moore at cariboo@wildsafebc.com or 250-302-2132.

Read more: Bear calls keeping new Cariboo conservation officer busy


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard
Next story
George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Just Posted

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

Are you sending your children back to school?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Parkside Art Gallery reopens to the public on June 2

Claudia Rings raises $2,500 from mask sales for Parkside Art Gallery

Boat stolen, funds extorted from elderly neighbour

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

39 YEARS AGO (1981): RCMP and Search and Rescue co-ordinator John Delves… Continue reading

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

Most Read