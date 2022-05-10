Wildsafe BC is back in operation in the Cariboo

Ted Traer of Bouchie Lake will once again be reaching out to community members across the Cariboo this year to help reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Traer is returning for a second season as the Wildsafe BC coordinator for the region.

According to a news release, he will be involved in a number of WildSafeBC program initiatives, including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, teaching programs and more until November.

The WildSafeBC program is a partnership between local municipalities and the British Columbia Conservation Foundation.

To contact Traer, email cariboo@wildsafebc.com or call 250-249-5329.

Wildlife sightings including bears, cougars, coyotes or wolves in an urban area can be reported to the Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277. Daily reports of those sightings are uploaded to the WildSafeBC wildlife alert reporting program (WARP), accessible at warp.wildsafebc.com.

