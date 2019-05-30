The fire in northern Alberta. (The Canadian Press)

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

A wildfire has prompted an eight-hour evacuation alert for a northern Alberta town that saw parts of it destroyed in a 2011 fire.

The alert says Slave Lake is not in imminent danger, but residents should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

The town is the latest community to be put on evacuation alert, as several fires rage out-of-control in northern Alberta and blanket areas to the south in an acrid haze.

Slave Lake is currently housing many people who were evacuated from High Level more than a week ago.

The Alberta government has also issued an emergency alert for Chipewyan Lake Village, about 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.

People were being asked to leave immediately because of a rapidly moving wildfire that threatens to cut off access to the area.

Different fires have also forced evacuations from the hamlet of Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation and Northern Lights County.

In the High Level area, about 5,000 people have been out of their homes because of a raging fire that won’t stop growing.

It has spread to cover 2,300 square kilometres — up from 1,500 square kilometres on Wednesday — but crews are still managing to keep the flames out of the town.

“The Chuckegg Creek fire experienced extreme fire behaviour yesterday,” said a Thursday morning update. “Continued hot and dry conditions along with variable, gusty winds have proved a challenge to firefighting efforts and safety.”

The update said the fire grew to the south, west and north.

“There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level, but the threat remains,” it said.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer, Reeve Josh Knelsen of Mackenzie County and Dene Tha’ First Nation Chief James Ahnassay issued a joint statement late Wednesday on Facebook.

“We know that many of you are very anxious to hear about what is happening with the wildfire and the situation in our communities. Many of you have been out of your homes and away from your work for a long time.” they wrote.

The leaders urged patience.

“On Wednesday, the wildfire threatening our communities grew significantly and exhibited extreme and volatile fire behaviour. We simply don’t know for sure what this fire will do next.

“The danger to High Level remains, and the danger to communities in Mackenzie County and the Dene Tha’ First Nation has increased. Four more areas were evacuated … More than 600 of our neighbours had to leave their homes.”

The goal is to get residents of High Level home by the weekend, the post said.

“But with this wildfire we can’t promise anything. For other communities, we know it will be later. Please be patient with us. The situation is constantly changing and there are no firm timelines.”

People in Edmonton awoke Thursday to a thick, smoky haze that turned otherwise blue skies an eerie grey-orange.

Environment Canada issued a special air-quality statement for the Alberta capital, warning that people might experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with heart and lung disease were said to be at special risk.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke and drought conditions in May? Welcome to 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Just Posted

Access to Centennial Park and 100 Mile House downtown core to be restricted during prom

It is anticipated that Horse Lake Road and Highway 97 traffic will be interrupted for 15-20 minutes

Finally Free: Prom Night for Class of 2019

PSO’s graduating class celebrate the end of their teen chapter

PSO and SD27 looking to modify suspensions related to drug use

‘Greater degrees of enforcement will not eradicate the problem’

100 Mile House Girl Guides hold campfire and awards

The Pathfinders and Rangers stand together for a group photo on Tuesday,… Continue reading

South Cariboo Visitor Centre brings BeadTrails to 100 Mile

‘I hope it opens up our corridor and puts the South Cariboo on the map’

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read