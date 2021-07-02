Firefighters assess a fire over Watch Lake Road Wednesday evening. Another fire has been reported further north as of Friday evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Wildfires pop up north of Watch Lake and near Canim Lake General Store

BC Wildfire Services are currently responding

Two new wildfires have been reported in the South Cariboo, one north of Watch Lake Road and the other behind the Canim Lake General Store.

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Jessica Mack confirmed both fires are known to the fire centre. A BC Wildfire team is currently travelling to the Watch Lake fire, which is located about a kilometre north of Watch Lake Road.It is unknown at this time the size and severity of the fires.

The fires are among 44 being battled across the Cariboo, as of Friday.

More to come.


