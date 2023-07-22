Wildfires continue to burn across Cariboo Fire Centre

The majority of the fires remain in the north of the Cariboo-Chilcotin

B.C. Wildfire continues to battle 42 active fires across the Cariboo Fire Centre Saturday, July 22.

Of these fires, only four are considered fires of note with incident management teams monitoring a further 14 fires. A developing cold front approach from the coast is expected to increase the pressure gradient across the fire center creating gusty south-southwest winds.

“The risk of thundershowers will remain over the Quesnel Zone and east of the Fraser River while more stable conditions are seen in the Chilcotin Zone,” B.C. Wildfire said in a statement.

In the Central Cariboo Zone, there are currently 14 active wildfires eight of which are considered out of control, five are being held and one is under control. Lots of smoke and increased fire activity have been reported from the fires in the wet belt, which the Cariboo Fire Centre is aware of. They plan to continue to monitor these fires as needed.

Fire C31905 near West Freshetta Lake is currently around 2.4 hectares in size and has been actioned by rappel crews with support from skimmers. Near Big Basin Park, meanwhile, groundcrews worked Friday to secure decked timber near Fire C21942 before gaining access to it using air support.

There are 16 active fires in the Quesnel Zone with four, including the wildfires of note, being directly managed as part of the Gillies Complex Incident by an Incident Management Team. Currently, the fire near Tilgatgo Lake, C11892, has grown to 100 hectares and is displaying “aggressive fire behaviour” as gusty winds push it east.

The recently discovered fire seven kilometers southeast of Puntataenkut Lake remains at two hectares in size. On Friday, July 21 helicopters were able to bucket most of the fire and ground crews laid hose around its perimeter.

Of the 11 active fires in the Cilcotin Zone, 10 have been grouped into the Kappan Complex to be managed by a dedicated incident management team. The two fires burning in Itcha Range, C11407 and C11405, are both located within the Ilgachuz Provincial Park and are being monitored.

A lighting storm started six new fires west of Alexis Creek on Thursday, July 20 which BCWS crews are in the process of evaluating and actioning. Ground crews also stayed onsite through the night at Fire C51919 near Two Lake, successfully holding the fire at 27 hectares.

There is currently only one active fire in the 100 Mile House Zone and is considered under control.



